Report: Defensive star Beekman, Warriors agree to two-way contract

The Warriors and former Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman agreed to a two-way contract shortly after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft on Thursday, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

The 22-year-old Beekman spent four season at Virginia, starting 121 of the 126 games he played. During his time in Charlottesville, he averaged 9.5 points and 5.0 assists in 32.7 minutes per contest.

Beekman had his best showing during his final Cavaliers season, scoring 14.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field.

While Beekman proved that he can score, his calling card is his defense, as he was a three-time ACC All-Defensive team selection and two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.

NBA teams are permitted to have three players signed to two-way contracts and they can use them up to 50 games during the season.

Beekman has a chance to show the Warriors he has what it takes to be an NBA player after going undrafted.

