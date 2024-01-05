Warriors considered ‘wild horse' in Siakam trade sweepstakes

Will the Warriors look to make a massive move with February's NBA trade deadline looming?

Golden State is emerging as a wild-horse suitor in a potential trade for Toronto Raptors All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam, rival executives told Bleacher Report's Chris B. Haynes.

While the Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers remain connected to a potential trade for Siakam, the Warriors reportedly are a team to keep a close eye on if Toronto decides to move the All-Star forward ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Golden State Warriors," Haynes said on a Bleacher Report livestream. "What's going on over there, there's some turmoil going on over there. Not just Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody. Right now the Warriors are trying to figure out what to do with Moses Moody … All is not well in the Bay Area right now. So Pascal Siakam, I was told, could end up being on the Golden State Warriors' radar."

After reports of Jonathan Kuminga's frustrations with coach Steve Kerr over a lack of playing time surfaced on Friday, the 21-year-old forward could be a massive trade chip in any deal Golden State could look to make with Toronto for Siakam.

On paper, Siakam would be a fantastic fit for a Warriors team that lacks size and prioritizes veteran talent to pair with their aging core. Siakam is averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 34.9 minutes per game for the Raptors this season.

Golden State is familiar with Siakam's postseason pedigree, as the two-time NBA All-Star averaged 19.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in Toronto's 2019 NBA Finals series win over the Warriors. That included a 32-point outburst by Siakam in the Raptors' Game 1 victory.

The Sacramento Kings had been linked to a move for Siakam, but that is off the table as Golden State's Northern California neighbors are pulling out of trade talks for the Raptors star, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Friday, citing sources.

Siakam has averaged 15.9 points per game across 53 playoff appearances, with 41 postseason starts in his NBA career.

Whether or not the Warriors make a move for a player of Siakam's caliber remains to be seen. Still, it could be precisely what Golden State needs as it attempts to maximize the remaining years of its decorated core.

