Warriors champion Porter Jr. retires from NBA after 11 seasons

A former Warriors champion is hanging up the sneakers.

Utah Jazz forward Otto Porter Jr., who was part of Golden State's 2022 title-winning team, announced his retirement from the NBA on Monday, concluding an 11-year career.

The 30-year-old Porter, who's struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, said in a statement via the Jazz: "Unfortunately, my body is not allowing me to play at the level that I expect of myself, and I have therefore decided to retire.”

“For the past 11 years, I had the chance to live my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA,” Porter added. “That dream was capped by winning an NBA Championship!"

Porter joined the Warriors on a one-year deal ahead of the 2021-22 season and proved to be a key role player. He started 15 of his 63 regular-season appearances with Golden State, averaging 8.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in over 22 minutes per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 37% from deep.

Then, in the postseason, Porter made three starts and 19 total appearances, logging 19.5 minutes per contest. He averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.4% from the field and 40.4% from deep as he helped Golden State capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

In the subsequent offseason, Porter signed a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. But his first season in Toronto ended after just eight games played due to foot surgery. He was then limited to just 15 games with the team this season as he returned from the surgery and then dealt with a knee sprain.

Ahead of last month's trade deadline, the Raptors shipped Porter to Utah as part of the Kelly Olynyk deal. The Athletic's Shams Charania had reported earlier Monday, citing sources, that the Jazz were waiving Porter, who had not played in a game yet with the team.

The third overall pick in the 2013 draft, Porter suited up for the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Warriors and Raptors over the course of his career. He started 319 of his 527 career appearances, averaging 10.3 points and 4.9 rebounds.

