What we learned as Warriors survive near-collapse in OT win vs. Rockets

After blasting off from the opening tip and taking a 28-point lead into the second half, the Warriors staggered down the stretch and gave it all back to the Houston Rockets.

Fortunately, for the Warriors, there was a chance to regain their bearings in overtime and come away with a pulsating 127-121 overtime victory Saturday night at Toyota Center in Houston.

With Draymond Green and Brandin Podziemski both fouled out, the Warriors managed to outscore Houston 8-2 in OT, with Jonathan Kuminga accounting for six of the points.

JK starts OT on a good note 🙌 pic.twitter.com/gx0ehxA91I — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2024

Five Warriors scored in double figures, led by 27 points from Buddy Hield. Kuminga finished with 23, Andrew Wiggins 15, Green 14 and Podziemski 12.

With their third consecutive win, the Warriors moved to 5-1 and 3-0 on the road during the young 2024-25 NBA season.

Here are three takeaways from a game Golden State surely must consider one from which lessons should be learned:

A Tale Of Two Halves

After dominating the first half in every conceivably way, the Warriors flatlined in the second half. The defense snoozed and the offense went comatose – as in two points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Rockets deserve credit. They cranked up their defensive energy after intermission and held the Warriors to 36.4-percent shooting from the field, including 3 of 11 beyond the arc in the second half. The Warriors suddenly looked disoriented on offense, too often lapsing into isolation.

Houston also punctured Golden State’s defense in ways not seen this season. How? Mostly by going small and hotwiring energy in the paint. Making shots allowed the Rockets to defend Golden State’s halfcourt offense – which, without Stephen Curry, is a profound weakness.

The Warriors are optimistic that Curry, who practiced on Friday, can return Monday when they face the Wizards in Washington. Know that the welcome back will be warm. Very warm.

Kuminga Saves The Day

The Warriors have been waiting for a breakout game from Kuminga – and got it when they absolutely needed it.

Green fouled out in the final seconds of regulation. Podziemski fouled out with 2:55 left in overtime. Golden State needed a savior.

Enter Kuminga. His two buckets before Podziemski’s exit gave the Warriors a 123-119 lead and some breathing room. Kyle Anderson’s bank shot with 2:28 pushed the lead to six.

THE SLO-MO EURO 😤 pic.twitter.com/bYOv40qtfP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2024

Kuminga finished the scoring, bolting off on a solo fast break and getting a layup for the final basket of the game with 1:18 remaining.

Golden State managed only five field-goal attempts in OT, with Kuminga 3 of 3 and Anderson 1 of 2.

The defense limited the Rockets to 1-of-12 shooting.

Buddy And The Blazin’ Bench Bunch

Golden State’s bench players, who entered the game averaging a league-high 59 points per game, with a league-best 14.7 net rating, didn’t take long to show why they are the most potent bunch in the NBA.

The Warriors’ bench rang up 42 of Golden State’s 71 first-half points, generating a sizable margin that held up. And, once again, Hield again served as the igniter.

Hield made his first five shots, four of which were 3-pointers, and at the half had 14 points on perfect shooting. His 27 points came on 9-of-14 shooting from the field, including 6 of 10 from deep.

Buddy Hield has three triples on three straight possessions 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/dVjtxyB7Jd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 3, 2024

Kuminga, coming off the bench for the third consecutive game, also had a 14-point first half, on 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 2 of 3 from distance. His 23 points came on 7-of-12 shooting, including 2 of 3 beyond the arc.

Golden State’s bench outscored its Houston counterpart 71-61.

Free-throw Futility

There probably would not have been much of a second-half scare had the Warriors made a few more of what many players call the easiest shot in the game.

Free throws.

Golden State shot only 64 percent from the line, getting there a season-high 50 times, but making only 32. That’s 18 free points not exploited.

Green missed four. Kuminga, Kevon Looney and Wiggins each missed three. The others were missed by Moses Moody (two), Podziemski (two) and Hield (one).

The Warriors, quite simply, dodged a bullet.

