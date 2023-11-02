Warriors' new City Edition uniform pays homage to iconic SF cable car

The Warriors officially unveiled their Nike City Edition uniform for the 2023-24 NBA season Thursday, revealing new jerseys that celebrate the 150th anniversary of San Francisco's iconic cable cars.

The Warriors’ new Nike City Edition uniform is here 👀 pic.twitter.com/dfgf1I1WG2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

The uniform, inspired by the theme "The City Calls" and presented by Rakuten, features a sloping "San Francisco" typeface on the front of the jersey, along with embellishments and numbers inspired by the front of San Francisco's oldest working cable car, No. 578.

The new threads are here @Rakuten || The City Calls pic.twitter.com/MW26IhlFWa — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 2, 2023

The curvature of the city's name represents the sloping hills found around San Francisco. Along the jersey's side and down through the shorts, the pattern there symbolizes the cable car tracks throughout the city, while an image representing the steel cables and cogs of the cable car is printed on the waistband.

And last but not least, the new uniform also features a custom monogram on the front left leg -- a unique symbol inspired by the classic insignia located on San Francisco cable cars.

Additionally, the Warriors also unveiled the new City Edition court that will take over the Chase Center hardwood this season.

The City Calls and Chase Center answers.



A look at the 2023-24 City Edition Court 🤝 @Rakuten pic.twitter.com/eSNm7H2W89 — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) November 2, 2023

The Warriors will debut their new City Edition uniform during their first home game of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 14 at Chase Center.

