Report: Warriors believe analytics back roster improvement belief

The Warriors seemingly feel good about their roster heading into the 2024-25 season despite missing out on their top two targets this NBA offseason.

In fact, Golden State believes it has improved this summer, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in his latest column Thursday, citing team sources, basing that partially on internal number models that gave a "positive-value thumbs-up" to the additions of new Warriors De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield.

A few analytics-driven employees from around the league also agree, Slater added, stating one rival team's metric model predicts Golden State will finish the season fourth in the stacked Western Conference.

The Warriors won 46 games last season, and the Los Angeles Clippers, who finished fifth in the West, won 51.

Even though Golden State failed to acquire Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry hasn't expressed any panic about the team's roster as it currently is constructed, Slater reported in his column, citing team sources.

While the panic button has yet to go off inside Chase Center before the new season, there is an understanding within the organization that the Warriors' current roster can't be considered a finished product if it expects to compete for an NBA title.

But as of now, Curry and Co. have confidence that they're on the right track -- and apparently, the numbers back them up.

