Report: Steph not panicking over Warriors' current roster

Steph Curry does not appear too concerned about the Warriors' roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

Golden State missed out on its top two offseason targets in Paul George and Lauri Markkanen, but it did acquire a handful of impactful depth players such as De'Anthony Melton, Buddy Hield and Kyle Anderson.

However, the Warriors still are without an obvious second scoring option to Curry, who is not concerned about Golden State's lack of clear top-end depth, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported in his latest column, citing team sources.

"Curry was in on the recruitment of George. Dunleavy keeps him in the loop on the options and ultimate personnel decisions," Slater wrote. "Curry hasn’t, team sources said, expressed any signs of panic or unrest. But there’s a choice of action or inaction in the coming months that’ll give a clearer hint about his long-term mindset."

Slater also reported, citing team sources, that while Curry has not expressed any panic about the Warriors' roster, there is an understanding within the organization that the 2024-25 team cannot be considered a finished product if it expects to compete for a championship.

"The key Warriors’ stakeholders grasp Curry’s sustained greatness and, team sources said, there is an internal understanding that his current supporting cast can’t be considered a finished product if the 2025 NBA championship is believed to be a reachable goal," Slater added.

Whether or not that results in a last-minute trade before the Warriors' season begins on either Oct. 23 or 24 remains to be seen.

For now, Curry appears to be confident in the squad general manager Mike Dunleavy assembled this summer.

