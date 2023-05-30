Myers' Warriors exit sparks reaction from Iguodala, NBA Twitter

- Programming note: Bob Myers' exit interview presser will air live on NBC Sports Bay Area at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Andre Iguodala was the first big-name free agent Bob Myers signed as the Warriors' general manager and president of basketball operations in 2013.
He also was the first Warriors player to offer congratulations to Myers when the executive told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that he plans to step down from his role with Golden State once his contract expires in June.
Iguodala signed a four-year, $48 million contract with the Warriors in the summer of 2013. The team went on to make the playoffs for the next six seasons and win three championships with Iguodala guiding the core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
After Iguodala departed in 2019 for two campaigns with the Miami Heat, it was Myers once again bringing the veteran forward back to the Bay for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 NBA seasons. Those two celebrated their fourth title together last summer after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Shortly after the news broke Tuesday, NBA Twitter joined Iguodala in paying its respects to the man who constructed the dynasty in the Bay:
Myers will go down in history as one of the pioneers who changed the Warriors franchise forever.
