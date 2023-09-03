Klay Thompson vows he'll return to China with fifth championship ring

Klay Thompson has been known to remind others how many NBA titles he has won with the Warriors.

And while speaking to fans in China last week, the four-time champion predicted he'd be back with a fifth ring.

Thompson has experienced the highs and lows of the NBA across his 10 seasons in the league, from a pair of devastating injuries to hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy four times in eight years.

The 2022-23 NBA season fell short of the Warriors' expectations, however, when they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, failing to defend their 2022 title. Now, offseason additions like Chris Paul and Dario Šarić hope to help Golden State return to the NBA Finals as a new campaign approaches.

Should Thompson's prediction pan out, it wouldn't be the first time the Warriors guard has predicted an NBA title for his team. Before their title run in 2021-22, he proclaimed the season was "championship or bust." The rest is history.

There's plenty that could happen between then and now, but when Thompson returns to China, he hopes the Warriors' efforts leave him with enough rings for each finger on his shooting hand.

