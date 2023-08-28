Thompson drops hilarious Thanos quip about Warriors championships

As Klay Thompson enjoys his Asia tour promoting his new Anta shoes, the Warriors sharpshooter was reminded of his next goal in the NBA.

The four-time champion ran into Thanos during his trip to China and immediately drew some inspiration from the popular supervillain.

"Thanos! Who let Thanos in here?" Thompson shouted as he approached the large figure. "I'm trying to get five rings like Thanos. You see that? One, two, three, four, five infinity stones. Technically six, but we won't count that."

“I’m trying to get five rings like Thanos.” 😂



Klay ran into Thanos in China



(via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/gNkfwT90X8 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) August 27, 2023

The Warriors' efforts to defend their 2022 title and win their fifth ring in nine seasons came up extremely short following a 2023 second-round playoff exit.

But with its core of Thompson, Steph Curry and Draymond Green intact for at least another season, Golden State has got plenty of time to give Thanos a run for his money.

Winning six rings isn't completely out of reach for this group, but Thompson and the Warriors will take what they can get.

Certainly having at least one more championship parade in the Bay would be marvel-ous.

