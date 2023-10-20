Warriors' Klay Thompson to join ‘ManningCast' for 49ers-Vikings game 

Monday night is the eve of the Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season opener vs. the Phoenix Suns, but one Golden State player will be locked into the San Francisco 49ers-Minnesota Vikings primetime matchup.

Klay Thompson will join Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN's "ManningCast" during their broadcast of Monday night's clash between San Francisco and Minnesota.

Don't worry Peyton, this is just the warm up. @KlayThompson joins the #ManningCast on Monday for 49ers vs. Vikings. pic.twitter.com/gCbFXmh6AP — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 20, 2023

While Thompson is known for his basketball pedigree, he also used to shine on the gridiron, according to his younger brother Trayce.

So much so that once upon a time, Trayce envisioned Klay's athletic future would be spent playing football.

"I thought he was going to play football. He doesn't talk about [it] a lot anymore, but he was a really good quarterback," Trayce told People magazine.

While the younger Thompson initially was stunned by Klay's decision to stop playing football, he was not caught off guard by the laundry list of accomplishments that his older brother has racked up on the basketball court.

"I was surprised he quit football as early as he did, but I wasn't surprised he has done what he's done," Trayce said.

While it's fun to imagine what a world with Klay Thompson lighting up secondaries in the NFL would look like, it's impossible to picture the golden age of Warriors' basketball without the sharpshooter's contributions both on and off the court.

Since being drafted with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Thompson has been a foundational piece to one of the greatest dynasties in league history.

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion and has been selected to five All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams. His legacy is secured as one of the greatest shooters ever to pick up a basketball, but perhaps an alternate dimension exists where his Hall of Fame bust would reside in Canton, Ohio, rather than Springfield, Massachusetts.

