Warriors release statement on Klay, tease No. 11 jersey retirement

After losing a franchise icon on Monday, the Warriors released a statement on Klay Thompson and revealed how they plan to honor his legacy in the Bay in the future.

Golden State plans to retire Thompson's No. 11 jersey at Chase Center, as noted in the statement issued Monday night, although no other specifics or additional info were immediately available.

"We can’t overstate Klay Thompson’s incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four (4) NBA Championships, six (6) trips to the NBA Finals, five (5) NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history (37) and the most 3-point field goals in a game (14)," the statement read. "The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized.

"His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay’s legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty—himself included.

"We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written."

Warriors statement on Klay Thompson: pic.twitter.com/qIscaFW5mN — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) July 2, 2024

Thompson's historic run with the Warriors ended Monday when he joined the reigning Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks on a reported three-year, $50 million free-agent contract.

Per multiple reports, the Warriors offered Thompson a two-year deal both before the start of the 2023-24 campaign and again this offseason before he hit the open market Sunday.

But Thompson, who reportedly grew frustrated with the organization that drafted him in 2011, craved a fresh start after underwhelming individual and team performances in 2023-24.

That doesn't take away from what he has done and meant to Golden State, though, helping turn the franchise around alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green. And it appears the Warriors are planning to honor him in a special way in the future.

Thompson might be wearing a different jersey over the next few seasons to cap off his NBA career, but No. 11 always will be a member of Dub Nation.

