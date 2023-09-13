Source: Warriors host Juan Toscano-Anderson, Kent Bazemore for workout

Former Warriors Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kent Bazemore participated in the same workout recently at the team’s training facility inside Chase Center, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area on Wednesday.

Toscano-Anderson, an Oakland native, signed his first guaranteed NBA contract as a member of the Warriors in May of 2021. He last was with the Warriors during their 2021-22 championship season, where the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 4.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 13.1 minutes per game. But Golden State declined to give Toscano-Anderson a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Toscano-Anderson signed a one-year contract from the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency last summer, but was dealt to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal on Feb. 9, 2023. Now 30 years old, Toscano-Anderson shot 36.1 percent from 3-point range over his three seasons (139 games) on the Warriors, however, he struggled from deep in LA and Utah.

Between 52 games last season -- 30 with the Lakers and 22 on the Jazz -- Toscano-Anderson only made 18.6 percent (8 of 43) of his 3-point attempts.

Bazemore, 34, was waived by the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 13, 2022 and didn’t play in the NBA last season. The veteran shooting guard/small forward last played in the 2021-22 season where he appeared in 39 games for the Lakers. Bazemore averaged only 3.4 points per game, but did shoot 36.3 percent beyond the arc.

He also made a career-best 40.8 percent of his 3s the previous season wearing a Warriors jersey. Bazemore in the 2020-21 season played 67 games for Golden State, averaging 7.2 points while averaging 19.9 minutes per game. That was his second stint with the franchise, joining them as an undrafted free agent in 2012 before being traded to Lakers at the 2014 deadline.

Both former Warriors were seen at times throughout the team’s playoff run a season ago. They’re part of a large group of players who recently have been through Chase Center for workouts and pickup games, though any signings don’t appear to be imminent. The Warriors’ next signing figures to be a character and chemistry move as much as anything else, making Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore ideal candidates.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported Wednesday that along with Toscano-Anderson and Bazemore, free agents Dewayne Dedmon, Will Barton, Jaylen Nowell, Stanley Johnson and Derrick Favors all have been part of recent Warriors workouts in some capacity. The Warriors have been known to bring in a plethora of players for training camp in the past, and others can be expected to be part of upcoming runs as well.

Warriors training camp begins Oct. 3. There currently are 13 players signed to guaranteed Warriors roster spots, essentially leaving two spots open. The Warriors very well could begin training camp still with 13 players to signed contracts and 14 when the regular season begins.

