Kuminga wants to be Warrior ‘for life' despite past frustrations

SAN FRANCISCO – After being part of the Warriors for 32 months, during which he experienced bouts of restlessness and unease about his relationship with his head coach, Jonathan Kuminga has reached a conclusion about his future:

This is the franchise with which he wishes to remain. Forever.

“I would love to just be one of the Warriors for life – and just never change,” Kuminga, sitting at Chase Center, said on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," which debuts Thursday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The clarity is encouraging for the Warriors and welcomed by their fans, some of whom might be feeling uncertain about Kuminga’s affinity for the franchise that drafted him in July 2021.

Kuminga’s frustration peaked in early January, when the 21-year-old forward, in his third season, voiced displeasure over inconsistent playing time. He openly wondered if Golden State, under coach Steve Kerr, was the right place to develop into a star.

Shortly after a one-on-one meeting Kerr and Kuminga both described as productive, Kuminga’s performances became more trustworthy, with fewer glaring errors. Before long, Kerr installed him in the starting lineup alongside veterans Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

“I did not lose faith of being here; it’s not what I said,” Kuminga said. “It was just definitely to a point where I felt like I need to be [on the court]. I felt like I could help. I felt like there was just so much left on the table where I felt like me and the young guys could go out there and help Steph, Klay and Draymond.

“And, obviously, since that happened, we got a chance to have the young guys on the floor. And having the young guys on the floor and everybody playing is helping us win games, with everybody getting better every other day.”

The Warriors have played their best basketball over the last six weeks, going 15-8 since Kuminga entered the lineup. The improvements have resulted in a happier team, with the feelings of discontent fading away from Kuminga.

“It was just me trying to go out there and just find a way to play,” Kuminga said. “Find a way to be on the floor. Find a way to help every young guy get their chance. And as you see every young guy getting a chance, including me, we are doing the things that we were supposed to be doing. We're not going to help every day. We're not going to win every day.

"But as you gain that experience, you’re going out there and just helping as much as we can.”

Though his first two seasons offered flashes of spectacular alternating with maddening blunders, Kuminga is coming into his own and has been a fixture in the starting lineup since late January.

It took some time because it usually does for any teenager entering the NBA – particularly one without a minute of college experience who grew up in Africa idolizing the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Kuminga wanted to emulate Bryant before honing the fundamentals and nuance required as part of the process. With his game starting to mature, Kuminga is beginning to recognize the value of his surroundings as established by one of his biggest fans: Warriors CEO Joe Lacob.

Kuminga wants to play for Kerr, the same coach who at times benched him in the 2023 NBA playoffs. Kuminga also wants to join Golden State’s four-ring club – Curry, Green and Thompson – as 21st century franchise greats.

“When I look at those three people – Steph and Klay and Draymond – and I look at their pictures in the practice facility every day, I'm like, ‘This is where I want to be.’ I want to be right there.” Kuminga said. “I want to play here my whole life.

“You don't choose and control where you want to be, but that's the goal. That's where I want to be. I want my name hanging next to those guys one day. And, you know, anywhere you get drafted, you always have love for the places you get drafted. And, obviously, I got drafted here. The people are great. They always take care of me. They're always helping me grow as a person.”

Curry has expressed a desire to remain a Warrior for life. Green and Thompson have stated they want the same. But as time passes, and that trio ages out of the league, the Warriors would like to cultivate others with star potential who lift them to similar heights and feel the same way about the franchise.

Kuminga projects as perhaps the next such player.

“Obviously, my favorite player was a Laker for life,” he said, referring to Bryant’s allegiance to LA. “So, obviously, I would love to be a Warrior for life.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast