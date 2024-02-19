Steph ‘100 percent' confident he, Klay, Dray are Warriors for life

Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have been through plenty together, establishing themselves as a legendary Big Three during a historic Warriors dynasty.

Four NBA titles later, not to mention a few bumps in the road, and Curry doesn't see that changing -- ever.

"One hundred percent," Curry told ESPN's Malika Andrews during a sit-down interview for NBA All-Star Weekend, when asked if he still believes the trio will be Warriors for life. "And I think that's always been a motivator for us.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"The way we talk about it is we want to, not only in our career as a Warrior to continue to compete at a high level, but you want to end it the right way."

The Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season hasn't quite gone to plan, with Golden State just one game over .500 and No. 10 in the Western Conference. But after winning eight of their last 10 games before the All-Star break, things are starting to come together for the Warriors -- even though there has been controversy and speculation along the way.

Green, after exploring NBA free agency for the first time last offseason and ultimately returning to Golden State, has been suspended twice this season for on-court altercations -- the latter of which was an indefinite suspension and included Green going to therapy.

Thompson, meanwhile, is coming off the bench for the first time in his 11-year career as he approaches free agency himself, still without a Warriors contract extension. Curry knows all will work itself out because of their willingness to adapt, just like the four-time champions always have.

"I think we've been doing a lot this year, and the three of us, especially with Draymond absent for a while and Klay taking on a new role, the new cast of characters we have that are right alongside us in this journey -- I think it's extremely possible to accomplish both," Curry told Andrews.

"We just have to protect the identity of who we are as best we can, and I think we're moving in that right direction."

Curry, Thompson and Green have been through the highest of highs and the lowest of lows together. And based on Curry's comments, it's clear they only want to experience one ending -- together.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast