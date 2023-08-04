Kuminga says ‘this is the year' for breakout Warriors season

The Warriors will need a big boost from their bench during the 2023-24 NBA season and Jonathan Kuminga hopes he can rise to the challenge.

Golden State's young forward spoke to ESPN's Leonard Solms in an exclusive interview at the Basketball without Borders camp in South Africa where he discussed how important his third season with the Warriors will be.

"This upcoming season is definitely the year," Kuminga told Solms. "A lot of people are expecting so much from me - and myself; I'm expecting a lot. It's a lot of pressure, but I don't really pay attention to the noise.

"The pressure is always going to be there. It's just [on] me to go out there and perform."

Kuminga was selected with the No. 7 pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft and burst onto the scene as an exciting 19-year-old known for his vicious dunks and promising two-way ability. However, after a frustrating 2022-23 season in which he could not maintain a consistent role in coach Steve Kerr's rotations, Kuminga reportedly was not happy with his position on the team.

Ever since the Warriors' season came to a close after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals last season, Kuminga has been putting in work on and off the court and appears extra motivated to carve out a significant role for himself next season.

If the 2023-24 season indeed is his breakout campaign, it should bode very well for the Warriors' championship aspirations.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast