JK dreams of being 2025 All-Star when Warriors host event

Jonathan Kuminga envisions himself playing at Chase Center next year, representing the Warriors in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.

On the latest episode of "Dubs Talk," Kuminga told Kerith Burke and Monte Poole he has always aspired to take part in the NBA’s star-studded game, which will take place in the Bay Area in 2025.

“That’s the goal,” Kuminga told Burke and Poole. “That’s the goal. I always dreamed [of being] an All-Star.

“And, obviously, it’s going to be here next year. It is just giving me a lot of motivation to keep doing what I got to do. [To] keep winning because you know things like that come with winning. Things like that come with playing good.”

From an uncertain future in Golden State to a recent meteoric rise, Kuminga’s third NBA season hasn’t lacked headlines.

Like Golden State, the 21-year-old power forward experienced a rocky start to the season but has since turned into an influential cog in Steve Kerr’s system, powering the Warriors’ season turnaround with explosive offensive contributions.

And as the performances continue to gather attention in the larger NBA circles, Kuminga recognizes it’s more of a reason to push for one of his life-long dreams.

“It’s right there in front of me,” Kuminga added. “It’s just a matter of me going to get it [and] of me working towards every day.”

In 64 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 16.1 points, shooting 52.9 percent from the floor while adding 4.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Perhaps Kuminga's numbers aren't All-Star-quality yet. But come next year, when the NBA's biggest stars touch down in the Bay Area, Golden State's forward hopes he will make his routine commute to Chase Center to play in one of the league's biggest games of the season.

