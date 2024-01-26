How Kuminga deals with trade rumors, focuses on his Warriors role

Jonathan Kuminga is no stranger to being the focal point of trade rumors, but the Warriors' 21-year-old rising star isn't concerned with any speculation about Golden State dealing him.

During an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Kuminga revealed how he tunes out the noise surrounding trade rumors and focuses on his role with the Warriors.

"I don't really pay attention to the trading stuff because at the end of the day, whatever happens is god's plan for sure," Kuminga told Haynes. "I stay focused, I don't really try to listen to the noises outside, or the trade [rumors]. I tell my agent if anything comes up, you don't need to tell me.

"If my name is in any trade, don't tell me anything. I just want to focus because before I get traded, I'm still on a team. All I'm focusing on is just being on that team and helping us win and get better every day.

"Anything that comes with the trade [rumors] or anything like that, I don't really try to pay attention to it."

Kuminga recently was tied to trade rumors surrounding All-NBA forward Pascal Siakam before the Toronto Raptors ultimately dealt the two-time All-Star to the Indiana Pacers.

The Warriors reportedley are loathe to deal Kuminga, who has since become a mainstay in Golden State's rotation in recent weeks. Kuminga is averaging 19.9 points per game over his last 10 appearances, shooting an impressive 37.9 percent from the 3-point line over that span/

The dynamic wing has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games, including a career-high 31 points in the Warriors' 134-133 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday at Chase Center.

Kuminga's recent surge likely has upped his value, with the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline looming large as Golden State faces a problematic crossroads with their roster.

For now, Kuminga will stay focused on his role with the Warriors and help the team however he can.

