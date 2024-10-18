How Warriors will honor Jerry West this season at Chase Center

The Warriors have a special tribute planned at Chase Center to honor the late Jerry West this season.

Per Warriors PR, the organization will have a court decal at Chase Center with the initials “JW” throughout the entire 2024-2025 NBA season.

The Warriors will honor Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jerry West, who served as an Executive Board Member for the Warriors from 2011-17, with a “JW” court decal at Chase Center throughout the 2024-25 season. pic.twitter.com/5loAfcNMhn — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) October 17, 2024

The basketball legend served as an executive member of Golden State’s board of directors from 2011-2017.

West helped mold Golden State into a contender, as he was instrumental in selecting Klay Thompson with the No. 11 overall selection in the 2011 NBA Draft. The 2012 NBA Draft was another West masterclass, with Golden State selecting the likes of Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli and Draymond Green. West also stood firm in backing Thompson when Golden State was in talks to trade him for Kevin Love in 2014.

With its core in place, the Warriors soared into the NBA stratosphere, winning the 2015 NBA Finals and beginning a run of five consecutive Finals appearances.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame recently inducted West for the third time for his contributions as an executive with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers and the Warriors.

West passed away last June at the age of 86.

