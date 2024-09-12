Tatum hilariously picks Warriors' Draymond for WWE wrestler comp

Draymond Green will have no shortage of post-NBA opportunities whenever he decides to end his illustrious career.

Perhaps the most likely path Green will take after his career ends will be as an NBA analyst, which he already has done on numerous occasions over the years on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

However, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has other ideas.

Tatum appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show" where he was asked by host Jimmy Fallon which NBA player he believes would have a successful second career as a WWE wrestler. His answer shouldn't surprise you.

"I love him to death, Draymond Green," Tatum said.

Not only does Green have a well-documented history of physical altercations on the court, but he notoriously feeds off the crowd's energy, especially in hostile environments. Simply put, he's a showman.

If he ever wants to reprise his role as a heel after he's done playing, perhaps the WWE is the perfect second career for the 34-year-old.

