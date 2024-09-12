Trending

Breaking

Report: CMC to be placed on IR, will miss next four 49ers games
Draymond Green

Tatum hilariously picks Warriors' Draymond for WWE wrestler comp

By Taylor Wirth

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Draymond Green will have no shortage of post-NBA opportunities whenever he decides to end his illustrious career.

Perhaps the most likely path Green will take after his career ends will be as an NBA analyst, which he already has done on numerous occasions over the years on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

However, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has other ideas.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Tatum appeared on Wednesday's episode of "The Tonight Show" where he was asked by host Jimmy Fallon which NBA player he believes would have a successful second career as a WWE wrestler. His answer shouldn't surprise you.

"I love him to death, Draymond Green," Tatum said.

Not only does Green have a well-documented history of physical altercations on the court, but he notoriously feeds off the crowd's energy, especially in hostile environments. Simply put, he's a showman.

Golden State Warriors

Brandin Podziemski

Podz reveals what he'll miss most about Klay next season

Draymond Green

Draymond issues stark warning to PG13 about rowdy 76ers fans

If he ever wants to reprise his role as a heel after he's done playing, perhaps the WWE is the perfect second career for the 34-year-old.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Draymond Green
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us