Draymond claps back at Eason as Warriors-Rockets game looms

As the NBA playoff race heats up between the Houston Rockets and the Warriors, Draymond Green responded to Rockets forward Tari Eason’s comments.

Speaking on “The Draymond Green Show” on Thursday, Green addressed Eason's viral social media post with some incendiary commentary.

“I am a big Tari Eason fan. Why he would come out and make a video telling the Warriors to come out and play when everybody in Houston had a heart attack,” Green said. "Because Houston is a tough place to talk that kind of stuff to us, just look at Memphis a few years ago…it’s hard to [talk trash] when you’ve lost an important playoff series to us.”

Green explained that it doesn't make any sense that Eason is talking so much trash given the injury that has sidelined him so far in 2024.

“I wasn’t surprised at all [when he said it], I am a little surprised that he hasn’t played in a game since January 1 so it’s kind of tough to yell ‘come out and play’ and you’re not going to play, it puts a lot of strain on your guys, when you can’t get out there and help them.”

The Rockets have been on fire in recent weeks, ripping off 10 straight wins to close the gap on the Warriors for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The close gap between the two teams prompted Eason to post a video on social media quoting the classic 1979 film, "The Warriors," delivering the famous line: “Warriors, come out to play.”

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors 😅🤔



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

Golden State will head to face Houston on April 4 at the Toyota Center in what should be a pivotal matchup for determining the final seed in the West.

The Warriors won the previous two meetings this season, so completing the season sweep would go a long way toward clinching a play-in berth for Golden State.

