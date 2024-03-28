Rockets' Tari Eason taunts Warriors with trash talk amid playoff push

The Houston Rockets are the NBA's hottest team, currently on a 10-game winning streak that has them just one game behind the Warriors for the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Following a132-126 overtime win over the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, Rockets forward Tari Eason -- who's sidelined for the season with a leg injury -- took to social media to offer the Warriors a taunt of sorts with Houston right on their heels for the West's final spot in the play-in tournament.

Eason quoted the classic 1979 film, "The Warriors," citing a line where actor David Patrick Kelly famously says, "Warriors, come out to play."

Rockets’ Tari Eason has a message for the Warriors 😅🤔



(via @TAR13ASON) pic.twitter.com/fiE0fcbSnE — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 28, 2024

The Warriors and Rockets will meet for a third and final time during the 2023 NBA season in a pivotal clash on April 4 in Houston. Golden State won both of the previous meetings between the teams this season, aiming for a season sweep that could prove vital to staving off an upstart Houston squad that has rounded into form down the stretch.

While the faces have changed over the years, these two teams are no strangers to seeing each other in big-time matchups, with the Warriors and Rockets squaring off in the NBA playoffs in four different series since the 2014-15 season.

Golden State has won all four of those postseason series, including a couple of unforgettable performances on the road in Houston. Among them, the Warriors' 118-113 win over the Rockets in Game 6 of the 2019 Western Conference Semifinals, where Steph Curry famously scored 33 second-half points to lead Golden State to victory.

Times may have changed since that night nearly five years ago, but the reliance on Curry's heroics likely remains the same. The 36-year-old superstar has the chance to deliver yet another gut punch to a Rockets franchise he has dominated over the years, and Eason's trash talk could serve as the perfect motivator to summon another unforgettable Curry performance.

