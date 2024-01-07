Draymond participates in Warriors' walkthrough; no return date set

SAN FRANCISCO – Draymond Green made his long-awaited return to the Warriors' facility on Sunday and took part in a pregame walkthrough with the team prior to their clash with the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center.

Green had his indefinite suspension lifted by the NBA on Saturday, clearing the way for the four-time All-Star to rejoin the team that he helped lead to four championships.

“He’s here and he looks good,” coach Steve Kerr said before Sunday's game. “He’s excited to be here. Good to have him back.”

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kerr confirms Draymond has re-joined the Warriors and took part in the pregame walkthrough 👀 pic.twitter.com/ltcn6t0eJT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 8, 2024

While no timetable has been established for when Green will be ready to play, the plan is for Green to work out daily with health and performance guru Rick Celebrini to prepare for his return.

Green missed 12 games while serving this suspension, his second NBA-imposed ban this season, following a five-game suspension for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold. Expectations are that Green will need at least one week of workouts before joining his teammates in actual games.

Under that time frame, Green could rejoin the Warriors while they’re on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks, Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz. Or they could wait until their next game at Chase Center on Jan. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks to have him come out and play.

“We’ll just see,” Kerr said. “He’ll work with Rick every day and get lots of shots up and scrimmage and all that stuff.”

The Warriors have gone 9-8 during Green’s two suspensions, including 7-5 during his most recent NBA discipline. As part of the second suspension, Green entered a mandated counseling program as part of the conditions set by the league for him to return.

Green’s return creates a “logjam” in the words of Kerr at the power forward position. Jonathan Kuminga, who has been starting most of the time since Green was suspended, could see his minutes reduced but Kerr declined to get into specifics how having the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year back will effect the rest of the team.

Kerr on the potential "logjam" playing Draymond and JK together creates 🔽 pic.twitter.com/Ta5HKyKsoK — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 8, 2024

Make no mistake, however. Green’s teammates are very pleased to have him back in the mix.

“Everybody’s excited to see him,” Kerr said, “It’s great to have him back. He’s one of our leaders and he’s happy to be back. It’s a good vibe.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast