Draymond Green out for Warriors-Kings, could return during road trip

The Warriors once again will be without Draymond Green for their second game of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr confirmed Wednesday on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs" that the veteran forward won't play Friday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Kerr added that Green could return during the Warriors' upcoming three-game road trip, which begins Friday in Sacramento and then will continue Oct. 29 at the Houston Rockets and Oct. 30 at the New Orleans Pelicans.

Green, 33, sat out of Golden State's season opener Tuesday night as the Warriors welcomed Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns to Chase Center. Without their defensive leader, the Warriors fell 108-104.

The four-time NBA champion is recovering from a sprained left ankle that he sustained just before the start of training camp. Green cleared a significant hurdle on Sunday when he was cleared to participate in 5-on-5 action -- something Kerr said was required to be considered to play.

The last time Green faced the Kings, it was in that thrilling seven-game series to open the Western Conference playoffs last season. Yes, the same one he had some interesting run-ins with Kings All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis and was suspended for one game.

But Green will have plenty of opportunities to meet and greet his Northern California neighbors, as Golden State will face this same Sacramento team four times this season -- twice within the first week of the season, again in late November and then finally in January.

In the meantime, though, the Warriors are relying on certain players to step up in Green's absence -- particularly on the defensive end.

