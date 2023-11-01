What Draymond told Klay after game-winner as Warriors beat Kings

Draymond Green stood near half-court with six seconds left and the Warriors trailing the Sacramento Kings by one point Wednesday night at Chase Center.

Green took one dribble, surveyed his options and found a cutting Klay Thompson with three seconds left. The veteran guard took two dribbles and drained a dagger jump shot over Kings guard Davion Mitchell to secure the Warriors’ 102-101 win.

Thompson and Green chest-bumped to celebrate the clutch shot after the Kings called a timeout with 0.2 seconds left. So, what did Green say?

"He said, ‘I’m always looking for you,' " Thompson told NBC Sports Bay Area's Bob Fitzgerald and Kelenna Azubuike on "Warriors Postgame Live." "... I don’t know. The rest is a blur."

Classic Klay.

Thompson struggled with his shot most of the night but found it when it mattered most, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-15 shooting and three blocks.

Through four games played this season, Thompson is averaging 16.5 points per contest while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from 3-point range.

And after Wednesday's heroics, Thompson can add one dagger game-winner to his 2023-24 season resume.

