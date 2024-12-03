Draymond hopes Kendrick's album drop coincides with Warriors title

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The recent release of Kendrick Lamar's new album "GNX" could bode well for the Warriors.

Golden State, as many online have pointed out, has won the NBA championship in the same year that the Grammy Award-winning rapper has released his last four albums, beginning with "To Pimp a Butterfly" in 2015, "DAMN" in 2017, "Black Panther: The Album" in 2018 and "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" in 2022.

That, of course, means ring No. 5 is on the way for Steph Curry and Draymond Green ... right? The Warriors' veteran forward certainly hopes so.

"I need to keep ridin' that wave"@money23green and @BaronDavis talk about how the Warriors always win a championship whenever Kendrick drops a new album. pic.twitter.com/qFrQPgW0WH — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) December 2, 2024

"Number one, history always repeats itself," Green said on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show." "So every time Kendrick drops an album, the Dubs have won the championship. I need to keep riding that wave."

Green was asked by co-host and former Warriors guard Baron Davis which album that coincides with a Golden State championship was his favorite, to which Green chose "DAMN."

The Warriors got off to a scorching-hot start to begin the 2024-25 NBA season, posting an eye-popping 12-3 record before dropping each of their last four games. While they might not have the top-end talent they had during previous championships, Green believes one song on Lamar's latest album represents Golden State's current squad well.

"When we came into training camp, we sat down and had a meeting, let's identify the type of team we want to be. We want to be scrappy, like 'Squabble Up,' " Green shared. "You've got to be on that. It's [lyricism] at its finest. Like straight up spittin'.

"So putting on for your city the way he just put on for his city with this album. Yes it's great, yes you want to listen to it, the music is incredible, but what he's doing for LA, I've got nothing but respect for that."

Although the Warriors have hit a rough patch as of late, there still is plenty of season left to play and plenty of time to complete the totally real and totally logical prophecy.

