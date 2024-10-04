Draymond names 49ers superstar as his NFL comparison

Draymond Green's basketball legacy is established, but who would the four-time NBA champion's NFL counterpart be?

"My NFL comparison? That is a good one ... I'm going to go Fred Warner," Green said recently on the "Sloane Knows" podcast.

The host of said podcast did not know who Warner was, with Green leaping at an oppurtunity to educate about the San Francisco 49ers superstar.

"Fred Warner is the best linebacker in the NFL," Green said. "He plays for the San Francisco 49ers, and he is a dog. I think Fred Warner."

While it's always difficult to make cross-sport comparisons, Green, like Warner, is the heartbeat of his team's defense. Both players are team leaders that have responsibilities on and off the court that dictate the overall success of their team's defensive unit.

Green also has experienced high-level football first-hand, appearing in Michigan State's spring game in 2011. Luckily for Golden State, Green continued his full-time basketball pursuit, forever changing the Warriors' trajectory and becoming an NBA legend in the process.

