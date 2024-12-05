Warriors provide encouraging MRI results on Draymond's calf injury

The Warriors received an encouraging injury update on Draymond Green before Thursday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Green, who missed Tuesday's loss to the Denver Nuggets with left calf tightness, underwent an MRI on Wednesday which came back negative, the team said in a press release issued Thursday afternoon.

The 34-year-old was ruled out for Thursday's game against the Rockets at Chase Center, and his status for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves is to be determined.

The concern level with the extent of Green's injury only intensified when the veteran forward himself stated on his "The Draymond Green Show" podcast that the injury scares him.

“I’ll be 100 percent honest, I’m a little afraid,” Green, 34, said of the injury. “But in saying that, I have confidence in our staff. I have confidence that I’m getting ahead of it right now because the smart thing to do is to catch it right now while I’m already getting these symptoms.”

In 19 games this season, Green is averaging 8.8 points on 43.3-percent shooting from the field and 40.3 percent from 3-point range, with 6.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 28.5 minutes.

Steph Curry (knees) also is out for Thursday's contest, while Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is questionable.

