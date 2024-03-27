Ref explains Draymond's ejection in Warriors' win vs. Magic

Draymond Green was ejected with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter of the Warriors' 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Kia Center.

The Warriors forward argued with referee Ray Acosta after a foul was called on teammate Andrew Wiggins.

Acosta assessed a technical foul to Green, who continued to argue, earning a second technical foul and a early ejection, much to the dismay of Steph Curry.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Following the Warriors' win, crew chief Mitchell Ervin conducted a three-question Pool Report interview with the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

QUESTION: "Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected at the 8:24 mark of the 1st quarter. Why did Green receive a second technical foul?"

ERVIN: "After a prolonged diatribe, Green directed egregious profane language towards a game official."

QUESTION: "The ejection came early in the game, less than four minutes in, was the timing of the second technical foul considered at all before it was handed out?"

ERVIN: "No, his actions met the standard for a technical foul, which was his second technical foul, which results in an automatic ejection."

QUESTION: Did the player’s history have any impact on the decision to hand him a technical foul and eject him?"

ERVIN: "Absolutely not."

Draymond picked up two technicals and was ejected after having words with the ref pic.twitter.com/tn2muDIXGo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Despite not having Green for most of the game and an injured Jonathan Kuminga for the entire contest, the Warriors banded together and pulled out an impressive road win over the Magic, who now are 42-30 this season.

Green and the 38-34 Warriors have 10 games remaining to make sure they hold on to a Western Conference play-in spot. But in order to do that, Golden State is going to need the four-time NBA All-Star to control his emotions and remain on the court.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast