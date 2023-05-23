Dray praises Gabe Vincent, sick of undrafted player disrespect

Draymond Green is giving Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent his flowers.

The Warriors star examined Vincent's play in the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics and likened it to when the 26-year-old led Team Nigeria to an upset win over Team U.S.A. in an exhibition game before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Them boys was balling for Team Nigeria and they beat us," Green said on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" on Tuesday. "The way Gabe Vincent was playing for Team Nigeria, that's how Gabe Vincent is playing for the Miami Heat and he is playing well, creating a bunch of value for himself."

In that tune-up game against Team USA, Vincent led all scorers with 21 points, going 6 of 9 from the field and doing most of his damage from beyond the 3-point line.

Green has noticed Vincent is playing with an extreme amount of confidence, which is translating to a phenomenal series against the Celtics, the Eastern Conference favorites to reach the NBA Finals before the start of the series.

In three games against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals, Vincent is averaging 17.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.1 minutes per game. More impressively, he's shooting 60.7 percent from the field, 55.6 percent from the 3-point line and 100 percent from the stripe (9 of 9 so far).

The national media didn't expect this type of performance from Vincent, and that is mainly due to the narrative that undrafted players like him shouldn't be this good.

That narrative is something Green says needs to stop because it is disrespecting players who work harder to make it to the NBA, especially since there have been numerous drafted players that have been busts.

"They get paid to play this game like everyone else," Green posited. "Whether you were drafted one or 60 or undrafted, once you get in between the lines, what are you doing between these lines?

"So stop with the whole undrafted thing, man. I'm sure those guys get tired of hearing that because I get tired of hearing it."

If there's anyone that can understand Vincent's situation of being overlooked because of their draft position -- or lack thereof -- it's Green.

Green was selected No. 35 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft, and since becoming a full-time starter, he has become an integral part of the Warriors' dynasty.

As the Heat look to reach the NBA Finals yet again, Miami knows that Vincent's production has been instrumental in helping the team get where it is now.

And Green is giving Vincent all the respect for dispelling the myth that undrafted players aren't as good as drafted ones.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast