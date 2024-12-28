Kerr believes Schröder will be ‘fine' despite slow Warriors start

Five games into his Warriors’ career, Dennis Schröder might be wondering if he left his shooting touch back in Brooklyn.

Schröder, who was acquired from the Nets in a trade two weeks ago that sent De’Anthony Melton and a handful of draft picks, suffered through another rough night during Golden State’s 102-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 12-year veteran shot just 3 of 11 from the floor (0 for 6 behind the arc) and had seven points in 24 minutes.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

That came on the heels of a 3-for-10 effort in the Warriors' Christmas Day loss to the Lakers. Since the trade, the 31-year-old Schröder is shooting just 28 percent (14-for-50).

Golden State coach Steve Kerr didn’t seem overly concerned about Schröder's slow start with the Warriors and pointed to the guard’s history. Schröder has a career scoring average of 14.1 points while shooting at a clip better than 43 percent.

“It’s always difficult to go to a new team in the middle of the season and not know your teammates very well. He’s still basically in training camp with our team,” Kerr said. “Just going to take some time. But what you do is you trust who the player has been for 10 or 12 years, and you trust that he’ll get comfortable and settle in because it’s a tiny sample size we’re talking about.”

Kerr also pointed out that Schröder joined the Warriors during one of their roughest stretches of the 2024 season.

“He also came to us at a time where we’ve been ice cold,” Kerr said. “He needs shooting around him. He’s going to be fine.”

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast