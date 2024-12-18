Schröder would end NBA career with Warriors if opportunity arises

If it were up to Dennis Schröder, he would play out the remainder of his NBA career with the team he has yet to take the floor for.

The veteran guard, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Warriors last week, spoke to local Bay Area reporters on Tuesday at Chase Center, where he was asked if he hopes to remain with Golden State past the 2024-25 NBA season after playing for seven different teams throughout his 12-year career.

"For me, it [doesn't] really matter. In Europe, where I grew up, you play [with a new team every year]," Schröder said. "I don't really care if I stay in one spot, I just want to be in one spot where I'm really appreciated, where people know my value, what I bring to the table every single night, every single day. Having my beautiful family here, if that works out, of course I'd want to end my career here. But I know the business side of it, I've been here 12 years.

"I don't have [any] problem if they have other visions, but right now I'm here, and I will be the most professional, most competitive guy every single night and try and go after it. It would obviously be nice if you stay at one location, but you've got to be realistic too sometimes, and you've just got to know it's a business as well."

A desire to work out a long-term agreement appears to be mutual for both Schröder and the Warriors after general manager Mike Dunleavy, in speaking to reporters on Monday, expressed Golden State's hope of re-signing the unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

“No doubt [on looking into keeping him long term],” Dunleavy said. “Anytime you’re giving things up -- in this case, we’re giving up some draft capital -- I don’t think you intend for it to be a short-term thing. At Dennis’ age, we still think he’s got a lot of good years left in him and we’ll have the ability to re-sign him after the season. Again, we think he’s a good fit for us on both sides of the court. Hopefully, there’s a relationship here longer than a few months.”

Schröder practiced with the Warriors for the first time on Tuesday, and will log another session on Wednesday before suiting up for Golden State for the first time in Thursday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.

From there on out, if Schröder provides the Warriors with the consistent two-way play they believe he can, Golden State might look to lock the 31-year-old up long-term.

