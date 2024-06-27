Warriors' well-traveled No. 14 pick reportedly traded again by Blazers

The 2024 first-round draft pick that originally belonged to the Warriors reportedly is on the move again.

Just over 70 minutes before the start of the 2024 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to trade the No. 14 pick, along with guard Malcolm Brogdon and future draft assets to the Washington Wizards for 2020 No. 9 overall pick Deni Avdija, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

The Washington Wizards are trading F Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers for Malcolm Brogdon and the 14th pick tonight and 2029 pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/inF8ezNZtL — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The Blazers are sending the second most favorable of their 2029 first-round picks and two second-round picks in the deal for Avdija, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/e6BTwjYkT4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2024

The long journey of the Warriors' 2024 first-round pick began in 2019 when Golden State sent the selection with top-4 protections, along with Andre Iguodala, to the Memphis Grizzlies in a cap clearing move.

Dealing Iguodala was part of the fallout after Kevin Durant's sign-and-trade to the Brooklyn Nets.

Memphis held onto the pick for four years, until they sent it to the Boston Celtics in a massive three-team trade that netted them Marcus Smart, among other players.

Boston moved the selection less than four months later, sending it to the Blazers in the blockbuster Jrue Holiday trade.

The Warriors still had a chance to retain this year's pick if they had landed in the top four of the NBA draft lottery, but their 0.7 percent chance didn't come to fruition, giving the selection to the Blazers.

But the Blazers decided to move the pick in a weak draft for an established NBA player in Avdija.

The Wizards now have three 2024 first-round draft picks -- No. 2 which they used on French forward Alex Sarr, No. 14 and No. 26 -- though they reportedly could look to package the latter two to move up or move down.

So the Warriors' original pick could be on the move one more time before a selection is actually made.

