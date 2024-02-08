Report: Warriors trading Cory Joseph to Pacers ahead of deadline

Trending
By Ali Thanawalla

Cory Joseph's Warriors tenure has come to an end, and he doesn't have to go very far to join his new team.

The Warriors are trading the veteran guard to the Indiana Pacers -- the team they are playing Thursday night -- along with cash for a 2024 second-round draft pick, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources.

Joseph averaged 2.4 points and 1.6 assists in 11.4 minutes over 26 games for the Warriors this season. He signed a one-year contract with Golden State worth just over $2 million last summer.

The Joseph trade clears a roster spot for the Warriors, who now have 13 guaranteed contracts, giving them flexibility to dive into the buyout market.

