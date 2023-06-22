Warriors reportedly trading Poole for CP3 sets NBA Twitter ablaze

The Warriors and the Washington Wizards sent shockwaves through the NBA world just hours before the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, when they reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Jordan Poole and Chris Paul.
Under terms of the agreement, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski citing sources, the Warriors will send Poole, 2022 second-round draft pick Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round draft pick and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Wizards for Paul, who was just dealt by the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal deal.
The reported trade is the first move by new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., and sends a clear signal that the Warriors appear to be moving off their two-timeline plan, deferring to a win-now mindset.
Because of Poole's contract extension, which kicks in for the 2023-24 NBA season, the deal can't become official until July 6.
But that hasn't stopped Warriors faithful and NBA Twitter from weighing on the reported union between Golden State and Paul, a player for whom the fan base once had great disdain.
Even former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson reacted, believing this move will bring out the best in Poole.
Golden State Warriors
The move for CP3 likely will be the first of many for the Warriors. Buckle up. The next few weeks will present lots of twists and turns.