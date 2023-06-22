Warriors reportedly trading Poole for CP3 sets NBA Twitter ablaze

The Warriors and the Washington Wizards sent shockwaves through the NBA world just hours before the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday, when they reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Jordan Poole and Chris Paul.

Under terms of the agreement, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski citing sources, the Warriors will send Poole, 2022 second-round draft pick Ryan Rollins, a protected 2030 first-round draft pick and a 2027 second-round draft pick to the Wizards for Paul, who was just dealt by the Phoenix Suns in the Bradley Beal deal.

The reported trade is the first move by new general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., and sends a clear signal that the Warriors appear to be moving off their two-timeline plan, deferring to a win-now mindset.

Because of Poole's contract extension, which kicks in for the 2023-24 NBA season, the deal can't become official until July 6.

But that hasn't stopped Warriors faithful and NBA Twitter from weighing on the reported union between Golden State and Paul, a player for whom the fan base once had great disdain.

Even former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson reacted, believing this move will bring out the best in Poole.

Jordan Poole all star szn loading… — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) June 22, 2023

Tweet that CP/Kerr meme ASAP🤣🤣 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 22, 2023

I literally just got out of the pool with Baby Chez…



This morning, I said I had a hunch something was brewing with the Warriors.



And I don’t believe they’re done! Wow! — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 22, 2023

JP gonna make it a point to lay 40 on the Warriors every time they play for the rest of his career. — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 22, 2023

we finally get the sequel to this https://t.co/rmEBV2CmNr pic.twitter.com/D0nqY0me8A — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 22, 2023

Mike Dunleavy’s first move as GM is to trade for someone more hated than he was. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) June 22, 2023

chris paul on my favorite team is truly what nightmares are made of — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 22, 2023

Poole got punched in the face, victim blamed most of the season and traded. Doesn't sit right with me but all that matters is the Steph timeline. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) June 22, 2023

Two of the top __ point guards of all-time.



On the same team. pic.twitter.com/AuDwKdBiba — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 22, 2023

I need to take a moment to separate myself from my feelings about Chris Paul but I’m just going to say if you white out his name this makes a LOT of sense. Maybe the best backup PG in the league now? idk man — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) June 22, 2023

The Chris-Dray minutes will be positive. I'm certain of that. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 22, 2023

LOVVEEEEEE that trade for Washington even though I'm not high on Poole. Let him develop in a low pressure environment with high pressure experience. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) June 22, 2023

I’ve never once said a negative thing about Chris Paul. Those screenshots are fake. The pod audio is AI. Grow up — #1 Point God Stan (@samesfandiari) June 22, 2023

The move for CP3 likely will be the first of many for the Warriors. Buckle up. The next few weeks will present lots of twists and turns.

