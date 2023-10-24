Chris Paul begins Warriors tenure in starting lineup vs. Suns

Chris Paul will begin his Warriors tenure in the starting five.

Golden State is starting Paul alongside Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson and Kevon Looney against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Chris Paul is starting in his Warriors regular-season debut



Warriors starters vs. the Suns for the season opener



Chris Paul

Steph Curry

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Kevon Looney



Draymond Green, Lester Quinones, Jerome Robinson and Usman Garuba are all inactive — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 25, 2023

It will be Paul’s 1,215th career start in his 1,215th career game. He has never come off the bench since being selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, but likely will in the coming days as Draymond Green works his way back from a sprained left ankle.

Green was ruled out for Tuesday’s season opener with the ankle injury he sustained before the start of Warriors training camp. He was cleared for practice Sunday and could play Friday against the rival Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

The Suns are starting Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Josh Okogie, Kevin Durant and Jusuf Nurkić on Tuesday. Bradley Beal, who Phoenix acquired this offseason in a trade with the Washington Wizards, was ruled out due to a back issue.

Paul didn’t have to wait long to face the Suns, an organization he called home for the past three seasons. But on Monday at Warriors practice, Paul brushed off all emotions facing his former team.

“I don’t really think too much about it,” Paul said. “I sort of knew as soon as the trade happened. I’ve been through this. You’re going to play them four times anyways.”

