Charles Barkley throws shade at Warriors fans with NSFW taunt

Noted Warriors critic Charles Barkley has thrown more shade at Golden State fans while praising the Sacramento Kings.

Speaking to Mike TeSelle of KCRA at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, Barkley expressed his opinions about the Kings' recent DeMar DeRozan acquisition and his thoughts on Warriors fans.

“Sacramento got better, I’m really hoping they do well,” Barkley said. “I really pull for the Kings, they’ve got some of the best fans in the world. They’re the total opposite of those jackasses in Golden State, their fans are the worst.”

pic.twitter.com/2jtnNeyzFd — Keith Jouganatos (@KeithJouganatos) July 12, 2024

The blockbuster move by the Kings to land DeRozan with a sign-and-trade will give Sacramento another superstar to pair with Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox, giving the franchise the talent necessary to win its first playoff series since 2004.

The Warriors have made plenty of moves this offseason as well, with Golden State parting ways with franchise pillar Klay Thompson and acquiring Buddy Hield, Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton.

Barkley has long criticized the Warriors, consistently bashing the team over the past 10 years. The longtime NBA commentator infamously labeled Golden State as a "jump-shooting team" -- a moniker they disagreed with -- saying they'd never win an NBA championship during the Warriors' 2015 title run.

Even now, Barkley believes that the franchise is finished as a contender and will be mediocre next season, unable to contend in the deep and talented Western Conference.

You can bet that even with his retirement from broadcasting imminent, the Basketball Hall-of-Famer will continue to take digs at the Warriors and Golden State fans.

