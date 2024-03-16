Why Myers wishes Steph, LeBron played for same NBA team

Warriors star Steph Curry has gone head to head with LeBron James in countless high-stakes matchups, whether the latter was on the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat or, most recently, the Los Angeles Lakers.

But what if the two NBA legends were on the same team? Bob Myers, Golden State's former general manager and president, would like to see it.

"You know what I wish? I wish we could have seen [Curry and James] on the same team for one season," Myers, who now serves as an ESPN analyst, said Saturday before the Warriors' game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. "Because you know why? They're perfect complements to each other.

"Forget that they're megastars and the most popular players in the NBA. Curry and LeBron, more than anybody understands, complement each other on the basketball court. LeBron is the point forward, one of the best passers ever, and Curry moving off the ball -- we're probably not going to get to see it."

Myers' wish was in the realm of possibility ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline, as a potential trade that would send James to the Warriors was discussed by both front offices. The talks didn't get far, however, though Myers isn't the only person with Golden State ties who would have loved to see James and Curry team up in the Bay.

But, also like Myers, Warriors veteran Draymond Green believes the ship has passed.

"I think it would be dope, but it ain't happening," Green told Carmelo Anthony and Kid Mero on the “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast earlier this month. "And the deadline was cool, just to have a couple of conversations about it. Like to entertain the thought of that -- it was cool to have a conversation. Because you could never even fathom that the conversation would happen.”

With James and Curry serving as the current faces of the league, each with untouchable skill sets all their own, it's almost impossible not to think of the "what-ifs" surrounding a potential union between the two.

But sadly, all signs point to Myers' dream remaining just that.

