Where win vs. OKC ranks among Warriors' biggest recent upsets

The Warriors' 116-109 comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night at Chase Center might have been their best win of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Not only did it come over the Western Conference leaders -- and clinch an edge in their season series -- but Golden State also won as a major underdog in Vegas.

In fact, the Warriors' 9.5-point upset is their largest this year and tied for their sixth-largest over the last 10 seasons, per SportRadar.

Of course, with four NBA titles over the last decade, this franchise hasn't been large underdogs very often. But it's still an impressive outcome -- paying out more than 3-to-1 on the money line -- facing a tough Thunder squad.

Four of the Warriors' bigger upsets during that span came during their dismal 2019-20 NBA season, topped off by a 116-100 road win against the Denver Nuggets as a +16.5-point longshot on March 3.

Alongside Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors' starting lineup in that game consisted of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Mychal Mulder, Marquese Chriss and Damion Lee, with Eric Paschall and Dragan Bender coming off the bench. Remember them?

The most recent example of a major Golden State upset came on Jan. 20, 2023, when it overcame a +10.5-point spread in a 120-114 win at the Cleveland Cavaliers without star Steph Curry.

The Warriors certainly will hope Wednesday's unexpected win can spur them on for the second half of the season -- and perhaps Vegas won't underestimate them again.

