Wiggins perfectly plays Steph's gritty sidekick in Warriors' win

Steph Curry turned to Minnesota Timberwolves fans sitting courtside before the ball was even halfway in the air. When he turned to look back at the ball, it had just landed home, swishing through the net to give the Warriors a three-point lead with 47 seconds remaining. The celebration was on.

ANOTHER STEPH 3 FOR THE LEAD 💦 pic.twitter.com/nol0Vuc5QU — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2025

Curry had won his superstar battle against Anthony Edwards, outscoring his Team USA teammate who’s more than 13 years younger than him, 31-28. The final few possessions showed why Andrew Wiggins was the perfect counterpart to Curry in the Warriors’ 116-115 win over the Timberwolves on Wednesday night at Target Center.

With the Warriors leading by one point, 111-110, Wiggins went to screen Jaden McDaniels on an out-of-bounds play to free up Curry on their next offensive possession. McDaniels is 6-foot-9 and doesn’t have a passive bone in his body when he’s playing defense. McDaniels tried to play through Wiggins, but he held his own and McDaniels was whistled for a foul that sent Wiggins to the free throw line.

There, Wiggins made his ninth and 10th free throws of the night to give the Warriors a three-point lead. He then immediately grabbed a big-time rebound off an Edwards missed 3-point attempt while being hacked by multiple Wolves. His biggest rebound of the game, however, came nine seconds later.

Gary Payton II could have given Golden State a three-point advantage for the final 10 seconds. But as his free throw hit the front of the rim, the back of the rim and the left side of the rim before bouncing out and off multiple hands, Wiggins darted in from beyond the arc, secured the rebound, dribbled down the clock and found Curry, who made two free throws to seal the deal.

“I thought Wiggs was huge,” Steve Kerr told reporters after the win. “When Steph was out, he really took over the offense. Got to the foul line, kept our lead in that third quarter.”

The Warriors didn’t have Wiggins (personal reason) for the first two games of their four-game road trip, to which they won one and lost one. Wiggins then met the Warriors in Toronto, where he had an efficient 20 points on 6 of 13 from the field and 4 of 9 on threes in an incredibly disappointing loss. On Wednesday, he was even better.

Wiggs cashes a huge 3 🤑 pic.twitter.com/8unN7atHgy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2025

Wiggins scored 24 points, and 18 came in the second half. Though the box score says he had five rebounds, it felt closer to 10. His shooting night, 6 of 16 overall and 2 of 8 from deep, wasn’t as great as the previous game. What he provided the Warriors when Curry was on the bench, and how, was much more important.

When Wiggins replaced Curry at the 3:22 mark of the third quarter, the Warriors held a nine-point lead. Wiggins didn’t have his 3-point shot falling, so he took advantage of Tony Brothers and the officiating crew having an affinity for blowing their whistle, getting downhill and finding points in any fashion.

First, he took Mike Conley to the paint and was fouled coming up on a shot attempt. The Timberwolves challenged the call. They lost, and Wiggins nailed both free throws. The next time down the court, Wiggins beat Naz Reid off the dribble to attack the basket and was fouled by Julius Randle during his left-handed layup attempt. Two more free throws, and two more free points. Wiggins then stripped Edwards on one side, and beat him off the dribble for a left-handed finger-roll layup on the other side.

Wiggs with the strong drive and finish 💪 pic.twitter.com/bUrKJZRqjp — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 16, 2025

On a fourth consecutive offensive possession, Wiggins beat the Timberwolves off the dribble again and was fouled by Nickeil Alexander-Walker but missed both free throws.

Later in the fourth quarter, when Curry was taking a rest for about three minutes in the middle section of the frame, Wiggins cashed in on his second and final 3-pointer that extended the Warriors’ lead to six points.

“I just go out there and I hoop,” Wiggins said. “I tried to stay aggressive and whatever the team needs me to do to win, I’m just trying to do that.”

A lack of athleticism and downhill force in Jonathan Kuminga’s absence to injury has been glaring. Wiggins has morphed more and more into a 3-and-D type of player. His offense hovers around the 3-point line much more than the paint. That’s not what his game called for in Minnesota, or even how the game was being officiated.

Wiggins now is 14 of 18 at the free-throw line the last two games, and 4 of 8 inside the paint, with three of those makes coming in Wednesday’s win.

The curtain call belonged to the game’s greatest showman, Steph Curry. His sidekick’s dirty work made all the difference.

