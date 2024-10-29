Wiggins out for Warriors-Pelicans game with lower back strain

Programming Note: Watch "Warriors Now" with Zena Keita and Dalton Johnson at 4 p.m. PT today from Chase Center, streaming live on the NBC Sports app. Watch the show later on YouTube and Facebook.

The Warriors will be shorthanded for Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) at Chase Center.

Golden State not only will be without guards Steph Curry and De'Anthony Melton, but veteran forward Andrew Wiggins (lower back strain) as well.

While Wiggins will not play on Tuesday, it remains to be seen what his status is for Wednesday's game, the second half of a back-to-back that both Curry and Melton already have been ruled out for.

The Warriors (2-1) won each of their first two games of the 2024-25 NBA season handily before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a game in which all three players sustained their respective injuries.

In three games this season, Wiggins is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 55-percent shooting from the field and 57.9 percent from 3-point range.

Golden State will be without its top scorer for Wednesday's matchup against a tough Western Conference foe.

