Wiggins rolls right ankle, ruled out of Warriors-Timberwolves game

Andrew Wiggins' right ankle already was tender and events on Friday night didn't help.

The Warriors forward rolled his right ankle 35 seconds into the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was ruled out for the rest of the contest.

Andrew Wiggins (right ankle impingement) and Moses Moody (left knee soreness) will not return to tonight's game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 7, 2024

Wiggins was questionable to play in Friday's game at Chase Center due to a right ankle impingement, but he was able to start and he played 17:31 in the first half.

Wiggins' latest ailment happened when he drove into the lane against the Timberwolves. As he split Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards, his right ankle rolled.

Wiggins was in noticeable discomfort and played a few more possessions before Warriors coach Steve Kerr called a timeout to get the former All-Star out of the game.

The 29-year-old finished the game with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting from the field and 1 of 3 from 3-point range.

The Warriors also announced that guard Moses Moody exited the game with a left knee soreness and wouldn't return.

