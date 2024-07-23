A player-by-player evaluation of Warriors' post-Summer League roster

The 2024 NBA Draft is over, and so is free agency (mostly). Trade exploration continues, at least for the Warriors, but it’s conceivable that they could enter next season with the roster they currently have.

It’s not what they want, of course, but might be the outcome. Golden State’s roster is at 14, not counting two-way contracts. Much can change – and surely will if there is a major trade before the team arrives for training camp on Sept. 30.

Here is an alphabetical summary of 14 players who would be on the roster if training camp were to open on Tuesday:

Kyle Anderson (11th season)

Versatility is his greatest asset. He has the playmaking skills of a point guard, but stands 6-foot-9 and defies positional category. He embraces his nickname “Slo Mo,” perhaps because, like fellow sloth Luka Donćić, he tends to get where he wants to go. Anderson can defend multiple positions but is best in the paint.

Role: Second unit. Projects to get 16-22 minutes per game, mostly behind Draymond Green

Stephen Curry (16th season)

The greatest player in franchise history is throwing jabs at Father Time. For how long? He’s 36 and still the most feared shot-making point guard in the league, which results in more gravitational pull than anyone. No matter which jerseys the Warriors wear on a given night, he’s still the sun around which they’ll revolve.

Role: Starting point guard. Coach Steve Kerr wants to keep Curry around 30 minutes per game, which is a reasonable plan.

Draymond Green (13th season)

The director of defense still can bring it, and his presence is essential to any push toward 50 wins. Golden State was 13-14 without him last season, 33-22 with him. The most volatile player in the league should have one focus, one goal: Be available for 75 games. Time for Draymond to regulate.

Role: Starting power forward. He projects to around 30 minutes per game. Draymond will play some center, but age 34 it’s unfair to ask he do so most of the time.

Buddy Hield (ninth season)

The Warriors knew they needed to replace Klay Thompson’s shooting/production, and no available player fills that void better than Hield; their shooting splits in recent years are practically identical. He’s almost three years younger and will make a fraction of the salary Thompson was paid last season.

Role: Sixth Man/Second unit. He won’t offer much help for the defense, but he’ll have plenty of opportunities to score while playing 22-28 minutes.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (second season)

Among a few spectacular moments, he received his NBA baptism. Among the lessons were always go hard to the rim and intensify his transition defense. Jackson-Davis in Year 2 should be a better finisher in the paint, a better screener and a more calculating rim protector.

Role: TBD, but likely 15-20 minutes per game with the second unit. He started 16 of 68 games last season, and the ratio could be similar next season. Kerr warmed to TJD last season but remains leery of spacing when pairing him on the court with Green.

Jonathan Kuminga (fourth season)

The team’s No. 2 highlight machine, behind only Curry. Kuminga’s progression – there was considerable improvement last season – could have significant impact on lineups/rotations. His status could affect Andrew Wiggins, Green and Jackson-Davis.

Role: TBD. If Kuminga’s summer gift is a quicker and more reliable 3-ball, he’ll probably start, with Wiggins possibly moving to off guard. If not, he’ll have to get in where he fits in, shuttling between starter and second unit. Either way, he projects to between 25-30 minutes per game.

Kevon Looney (10th season)

The beauty of Looney is that he’s predictable. He snags rebounds, especially on the offense, sets strong screens and offers satisfactory defense. Those virtues and his institutional knowledge keep him on the roster. An offseason directive was to work on his shot to become a more effective scorer.

Role: Not in the rotation. Looney’s minutes will be based on need. His days as a regular starter are over, but he can join the lineup in a pinch.

De’Anthony Melton (seventh season)

One of the factors that made the Curry-Thompson backcourt so splendid was Klay’s strong defense before two major injuries. Melton, one of three logical veteran additions, has a 6-foot-8 wingspan and the on-ball credentials to bring that back. The combo guard also happens to be a 37-percent 3-point shooter.

Role: TBD. As the team’s best pure perimeter defender, he’ll have an opportunity to win a starting job in training camp. Regardless, he projects to play 18-25 minutes per game.

Moses Moody (fourth season)

Amid chatter of Moody possibly being involved in a trade, the Warriors believe the 6-foot-6 wing with solid two-way tools can be an important part of their future. He’s a career 36-percent 3-point shooter, but those numbers likely rise with consistent playing time – and things are trending in that direction.

Role: Second unit. His minutes will fluctuate, but he projects to be in a regular-season rotation that could go at least nine deep.

Gary Payton II (eighth season)

As a 6-foot-3 game-changing defender who excels in the dunker slot, he’s a unique player in a unique position. GP2 defies category, but his defense is a plus in the paint and on the perimeter. He specializes in addressing the team’s needs at a particular time. He missed 38 games last season, and the loss was evident.

Role: In the rotation. Though Melton’s presence could impact Payton’s minutes, it’s hard to imagine him being a healthy bystander.

Brandin Podziemski (second season)

The firebrand combo guard out of Santa Clara University made a splash as a rookie last season and only projects to get wiser and more productive. His primary offseason directive was to be more assertive on offense, particularly his 3-point shot. Signs have been positive.

Role: TBD. He’ll average 25-30 minutes because he does winning things. It’s not out of the question that he will start in the backcourt alongside Curry, but Podziemski would need to squelch real concerns about his point-of-attack defense.

Gui Santos (second active season)

The second-round pick (No. 55 overall) in 2022 is spending the summer with the Brazil team that qualified for the Olympics in Paris. The Warriors believe Santos, a 6-foot-8 forward who has some skill and plays with conviction, has a future in the NBA.

Role: TBD. If he can make shots, Kerr will find occasions to put him on the floor.

Lindy Waters III

The Warriors liked the 6-foot-6 wing enough to acquire him in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder. Why? They believe in his shooting. He shot 39 percent from in 121 games at Oklahoma State, 38 percent on very low usage with the Thunder and 37 percent in the G League.

Role: Possible rotation. As Curry and Green age, Kerr is willing to run deeper rotations. It’s the adjustment San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made in the final seasons of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. This could work in Waters’ favor.

Andrew Wiggins (11th season)

The talented, maddening, eternal enigma of the Warriors is said to be hard at work to regain the effectiveness that three years ago made him an NBA All-Star and then a terrific force in the 2022 playoffs. If the 29-year-old succeeds, he’s a bargain at $26.3 million. If he fails, he’s a burden.

Role: Starter. Whether he’s at guard or forward will be determined during camp. Wiggins was pulled from the starting lineup for three weeks last season, but was reinserted and remained there over the final three months. He’ll get 30 minutes per game unless he plays down to fewer.

