Giants' Flores amazingly trails only Ohtani in key stat since June

Wilmer Flores' offensive impact continues to be top tier.

The Giants veteran has had a productive performance at the plate in 2023, particularly over the last two months.

Flores is batting .380 with a 1.313 OPS since June 1, behind only Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Wilmer has been one of league's best since June 🥵 pic.twitter.com/7A4dl2zY0F — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 30, 2023

Flores' OPS is second-best in MLB since the start of June, with Texas Rangers' Corey Seager, Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. and Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts behind him.

Flores continues to put together a strong July, going 28-for-71 (.394) over 21 games with five home runs and nine RBI. The Giants close out the month against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Oracle Park.

His steady and consistent play has kept the Giants afloat this season, as he is slashing .297/.357/.534 with 13 homers, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and 16 doubles through 76 contests.

