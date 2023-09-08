Trending
Giants' Flores, Haniger, Davis erupt for back-to-back-to-back homers

By Ali Thanawalla

The Giants' offense looked lifeless for the first five innings against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Then, in the span of three batters, San Francisco came to life.

Wilmer Flores, Mitch Haniger and J.D. Davis crushed back-to-back-to-back homers off former Giants pitcher Ty Blach in the sixth inning, turning a four-run deficit into a tie game.

The last time the Giants hit three straight homers was April 4, 2016 when Denard Span, Joe Panik and Buster Posey did it in Milwaukee (h/t The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly).

The Giants' good feeling didn't last very long as Rockies catcher Elias Diaz crushed a three-run homer off Taylor Rogers in the top of the seventh inning, giving Colorado a 7-4 lead.

But Blake Sabol got two of the runs back in the bottom of the seventh with a homer to dead center field.

The Giants are looking to snap a six-game losing streak, and they'll need a late rally to accomplish the task.

