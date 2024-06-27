Giants to host Willie Mays Public Celebration of Life at Oracle Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants will continue to honor and pay tribute to the late Willie Mays.

A Public Celebration of Life will be held for fans to pay their respects to the franchise icon on July 8 at Oracle Park, the team announced Thursday.

A Public Celebration of Life for #SFGiants Legend and Hall-of-Famer, Willie Mays, will be held on Monday, July 8 at @OracleParkSF pic.twitter.com/hrRmnobEcY — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 27, 2024

"The San Francisco Giants and the family of Willie Mays will remember the tremendous talent, keen intellect, remarkable showmanship and boundless joy of the Giants legend and Hall of Famer who passed away peacefully on June 18 at the age of 93," the statement read. "The Public Celebration of Life is open to all fans and friends of Willie Mays -- The 'Say Hey Kid.'"

Admission to the event is free. Gates to the ballpark will open at 3:00 p.m. PT and the event will run from 4:00-6:00 p.m. PT. Fans are instructed to enter the ballpark through the Willie Mays Plaza gates on 3rd & King St.

The Mays family kindly encourages fans to donate to the Say Hey Foundation in honor of Willie. Fans also can visit mlb.com/giants/fans/mays to post digital tributes.

Letters may be sent to: The Mays Family -- Care of the San Francisco Giants, Attention: Forever 24, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA, 94107

