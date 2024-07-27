Trending
Tyler Fitzgerald

How Giants' Fitzgerald matched Ruth's historic eight-game streak

By Joaquin Ruiz

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Is it time to put Tyler Fitzgerald in the “GOAT” conversation?

Not quite yet, but the Giants rookie could be well on his way with his latest accomplishment.

Fitzgerald is on an eight-game tear that has been seen once before in MLB history, and of course, it was by Babe Ruth.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Over his last eight games, Fitzgerald has collected 13 hits, 12 RBI, seven home runs and six walks, all in just 33 plate appearances.

Ruth was fortunate to have a stretch as good as Fitzgerald’s over 103 years ago. 

And "the Bambino" probably had his eight-game stretch for the New York Yankees against names that the “MLB: The Show” franchise couldn’t automatically generate, for what it is worth.

San Francisco Giants

Hayden Birdsong 2 hours ago

Giants DFA Baumann; Bivens, Birdsong on roster vs. Rockies

Tyler Fitzgerald 16 hours ago

Giants' Fitzgerald eager to earn promotion to leadoff hitter role

San Francisco’s prized 26-year-old shortstop seems to make history with every game.

Besides sharing a wild, league-wide stat with Ruth, Fitzgerald has been breaking Giants records.

Fitzgerald isn’t hitting .452 over his last nine games by accident. 

The rookie’s success is a byproduct of strenuous hard work and dedication leading up to his opportunities.

“In this game, you just try to stay as even-keeled as possible and come in each day and work,” Fitzgerald told the “Giants Postgame Live” crew Friday. “Whenever I put the right preparation in, I feel ready for the game. So, I’m going to continue doing that and see how long this can last.

“It’s just taking each day as a new day. I don’t really think about what happened yesterday, good or bad…With more reps, you’re going to feel more comfortable. I got a lot of work to do, I know that …”

Fitzgerald also mentioned how his recent consistent role at shortstop has helped him focus on the diamond, compared to his days as a utility player.

The 50-55 Giants have struggled heading into a 2024 MLB trade deadline comprised of uncertainty. 

But while San Francisco is deciding whether to sell stars such as Blake Snell and Matt Chapman, Fitzgerald has been a breath of fresh air that might be around for a while at this rate.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Tyler Fitzgerald
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us