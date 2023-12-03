Report: Ohtani likely to make free agency decision within next week

The Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes have taken the MLB offseason by storm, but a final resolution could be on the horizon for the two-way superstar.

Ohtani will likely decide on a team in the next week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported on X.com Sunday morning, citing a source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market.

Shohei Ohtani is likely to decide on a team within the next week, according to one source engaged with the top end of the free-agent market. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 3, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Morosi's post on X lines up with a similar report from Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith, who reported the negotiations for the 2023 American League MVP were nearing their conclusion, with a small selection of teams meeting with Ohtani and his representatives in Los Angeles this weekend, citing sources with knowledge of the situation.

While the Giants reportedly are making a strong push for baseball's most polarizing player, their current status among the potential suitors is unclear, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Friday.

"The San Francisco Giants have long had a fondness for Ohtani, though where they stand in these sweepstakes is unknown," Passan wrote.

San Francisco's unknown place in the race to sign Ohtani may be nerve-wracking, but it could also signal a positive for Farhan Zaidi and the Giants' front office's pursuit of one of the biggest stars the sport has ever seen.

Last month, Passan reported there is an intense desire from Ohtani's camp to keep negotiations with teams close to the vest while having any potential leaks from prospective visits held against the team in question.

"If there is one thing to know about Shohei Ohtani's free agency, it's that you are unlikely to know much about it until he signs somewhere," Passan wrote (h/t SI Now). "If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, it will be held against the team, so the circles will be tiny and tight."

Ohtani dominated the 2023 MLB season, crushing an American League-high 44 home runs while slashing .304/.412/.654 en route to Most Valuable Player honors.

The electric two-way player reportedly will undergo Tommy John Surgery this offseason, likely limiting his ability to contribute from the mound where he has been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the last couple of seasons.

However, Ohtani's bat alone still holds tremendous value, and the allure of a star player the likes of which the Bay Area has not seen since Barry Bonds was mashing home runs into McCovey Cove makes Ohtani the most prized offseason asset the Giants have ever pursued.

The coming days could reveal a final answer about where the face of major league baseball will spend the foreseeable future.



Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast