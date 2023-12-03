Report: Giants believed to be among five Ohtani bidding finalists

The stove in the Shohei Ohtani kitchen is incredibly hot.

With the Japanese MLB superstar reportedly expected to be making his free agency decision in the next week, Giants fans certainly are wondering where their team's chances of signing him stand.

Along with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels, the Giants are believed to be among the teams still in the bidding for the two-time AL MVP, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.

The Giants, after striking out on signing a superstar last winter, made it clear that they planned on going after Ohtani this offseason, but where they stand in the negotiations has remained somewhat unclear thus far. But as reported finalists, they'll have to be prepared to dole out some serious cash, per Heyman.

Heyman wrote that the two-way phenomenon is "believed to already have received multiple bids well north of $500 million, and some speculate he could even wind up as baseball’s first $600 million man — or come close, at least."

Along with Ohtani, the Giants also reportedly are pursuing top free-agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who officially was posted by the Orix Buffaloes in the Nippon Professional Baseball league on Nov. 20. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported this week that San Francisco is "set" on acquiring one or the other this offseason.

"Sources tell me the Giants are set, they are devoting their whole heart and finances to landing one of Shohei Ohtani or Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the coming weeks," Morosi said during "Hot Stove" on Tuesday.

Only time will tell if the Giants can put their money where their mouth is this time around in free agency -- and it appears that answer could come soon.

