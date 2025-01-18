Why taking over Giants closer role ‘a dream come true' to Walker

Ryan Walker still is awed by the fact that he's the Giants closer.

The 29-year-old pitcher recounted what it was like to get promoted to the top of San Francisco's bullpen.

“It was a dream come true honestly,” Walker said Thursday on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus.” “Never in my career would I have thought I would have become a closer in the big leagues. I just wanted a job, so this is a pretty amazing opportunity and I’m thankful for the team to even trust me to do this. It was pretty crazy, nobody ever wants to see anyone struggle, that sucks.

“Let me tell you, coming into the ninth inning was a lot different. You really got to learn how to focus and control yourself out there.”

Bob Melvin decided to give Walker a chance as the closer last season after Camilo Doval was optioned to the minor leagues due to his inconsistency. The right-hander never had been in the role before but excelled, posting a 0.92 ERA with 10 saves.

Walker's breakout performace sets up the Giants' bullpen for a potentially dominant 2025 MLB season.

Doval was one of baseball's best closers in 2023, leading the National League in saves, so a return to form would give San Francisco an incredible duo in high-leverage situations late in games. Throw in the ever-steady Tyler Rogers, who led the NL in appearances for a third time with a 2.82 ERA, and you have the makings of an elite-level unit.

Expect Walker to build upon his promising 2024 campaign and continue to make his dreams into reality.

